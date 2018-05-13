Lithuanian Ambassador visits Kerry

Lithuanian Ambassador to Ireland, Egidijus Meilũnas, visited Kerry yesterday.

During his visit Ambassador Meilũnas met with Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, John Sheahan, and other senior council officials.

The ambassador tweeted afterwards that it was an honour to visit Kerry and discuss possibilities to cooperate with Lithuania on a number of issues.

He also said it was great to see the Lithuanian flag flying outside County Buildings in Tralee.