Listowel’s Tidy Towns Ambition – September 26th, 2017

Listowel is the cleanest town in Kerry according to the results of this year’s Tidy Towns competition. Jerry spoke to Julie Gleeson, chair of Listowel Tidy Towns Committee.
Lyreacrompane to Knocknagoshel road closed until at least tomorrow after crane slip
Update 5.30pm The road between Dan Paddy Andy's Cross, Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel will be closed until at least tomorrow. This is after a crane slipped off...
Cllr says voting for property tax hike is in Kerry’s best interests
Unless we get a game changer that will bring rural employment, there is no future for anyone. That's according to Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane...
Legal Lowdown – September 26th, 2017
On the last Tuesday of every month, solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry in studio to answer your questions. This month, she...
Dick Spring on Killarney & Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Dream – September 26th, 2017
The former Tánaiste is leading the bid for Ireland to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023. Yesterday, the Irish bid team made a...