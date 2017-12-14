Listowel Writers’ Week announce details of Irish Novel of the Year award

Listowel Writers’ Week have announced details of the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award 2018

The award is for the best novel by an Irish author published between the 1st of February 2017 and the 1st of February 2018. The €15,000 prize is the largest in Ireland for a winning author.

This year’s judges are novelists Alex Preston from the UK and Canadian author Jane Urquhart.

A short list of 5 novels will be announced in March, with the winner announced at the opening ceremony of Listowel Writers’ Week Literary Festival on Wednesday the 30th of May.

Closing date for submissions is Friday February 2nd.