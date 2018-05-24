Listowel Woman Included In Ireland Basketball Squad For Euro Tournament

Listowel woman Aine McKenna has been selected on the Ireland squad to take part in next month’s FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries.

The Ambassador UCC Glanmire player will team-up with a number of experienced senior Irish international players for the tournament.

Ireland will play in Group B at the championships – which will run from June 26th to July 1st at Cork’s Mardyke Arena in UCC.





Their group opponents include Luxembourg, Norway and Cyprus.

Reigning champions Malta, who pipped Ireland to the gold medal in 2016, will also compete, and will contest Group A alongside Gibraltar, Moldova and Denmark.