Listowel woman found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm

A Listowel woman has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.

23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, was charged with the offence, following a two-car collision at Clogherbrien, Tralee, on the 30th August 2013.

The jury of seven women and five men took just over one hour to reach the unanimous guilty verdict.

On the evening of August 30th, 2013, the Lenahan family from Denver, Colorado, was travelling on the R558 Tralee-Fenit Road in a Nissan Qashqai.

Ms Stack, who was driving a Vauxhall Astra along a minor road, failed to stop at a junction onto the major road, and collided with the family’s car.

67-year-old John Lenahan, a front-seat passenger in the Nissan, received serious injuries in the collision; he subsequently died ten days later in hospital following medical complications.

Evidence heard from the Deputy State Pathologist, along with a consultant’s, indicated the injuries received in the collision did not directly cause the death of Mr Lenahan.

Ms Stack, who was 19 at the time of the accident, has no previous convictions.

Investigating Garda Lisa Kearney said Ms Stack had no alcohol or banned substances in her blood, nor was her vehicle defective.

Son of the deceased, Robert Lenahan, said the incident had has a devastating effect on his family; however, he says his family is one of forgiveness, and they do not want to see Ms Stack serving a prison sentence.

In Tralee Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case for sentencing.