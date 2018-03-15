Listowel woman convicted of dangerous driving receives an 18-month suspended sentence

A Listowel woman convicted of dangerous driving has received an 18-month suspended sentence.

23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, was charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm, following a two-car collision at Clogherbrien, Tralee, on the 30th August 2013.

67-year-old John Lenahan died following the collision; however, a report by the Deputy State Pathologist indicated injuries received in the collision did not directly cause his death.

On the evening of August 30th, 2013, the Lenahan family from Denver, Colorado, was travelling on the R558 Tralee-Fenit Road in a Nissan Qashqai.

Ms Stack, who was driving a Vauxhall Astra along a minor road, failed to stop at the junction onto the major road, and collided with the family’s car.

67-year-old John Lenahan, who was a front-seat passenger in the Nissan, received serious injuries in the collision.

Today in Tralee Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the court doesn’t often comment on cases, however, he felt compelled to do so in this instance.

He said two mitigating aspects were the delay in providing important medical evidence to the defence, and the late amendment to the charge brought against Ms Stack.

Also, Judge O’Donnell commended the Lenahan family who, he says, displayed such Christian attitudes in their Victim Impact Statement.

He subsequently handed down an 18-month suspended sentence, and disqualified Ms Stack from driving for a period of four years.