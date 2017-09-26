Listowel Tidy Towns Committee eyes up national title

The Chair of Listowel Tidy Towns Committee says the town is aiming to bring home the overall national title in the coming years.

In 2015 and 2016, Listowel was named Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town and yesterday it was only pipped by one point to make it three-in-a-row by Clonakilty.

Listowel beat off stiff competition from Killarney and Kenmare to win the county title and was just three points behind the overall winner this year; Birdhill in Co. Tipperary.

Julie Gleeson, Chair of Listowel Tidy Towns Committee, paid tribute to the volunteers who helped and says the town continues to strive to win the overall title: