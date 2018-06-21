Listowel Threshing & Vintage Rally

is taking place on Sunday, June, 24th in Bridge Road Listowel from noon. Promises to be a great fun day out for all ages. Contact 087 1946973
UHK does not anticipate closure of any wards this summer
University Hospital Kerry says it does not anticipate the closure of any wards this summer. The hospital was forced to close some wards due to...
Projects in Kerry to benefit from €2.35 million in LEADER funding
Projects throughout Kerry are to benefit from 2.35 million Euro in LEADER funding. The announcement was made by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael...
Killorglin man given seven-month prison sentence and 15-year driving disqualification
A Killorglin man has been given a seven-month prison sentence and disqualified from driving for 15 years. Michael O'Brien of 22 An Bainseach, Killorglin was...
Has Trump Gone Too Far This Time? – June 20th, 2018
There’s been widespread condemnation of the Trump administration’s decision to separate children from their parents who crossed the Mexican border into the United States...
Time to Account for Your Rubbish Disposal – June 20th, 2018
Director of Services with Kerry County Council, John Breen on draft bye-laws which would oblige householders to account for how they dispose of rubbish...
A Problem Shared – June 20th, 2018
Val and Tony join Jerry for this week’s edition of the popular feature. A listener says her daughter’s teacher seems to be favouring other...