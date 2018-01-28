Listowel school has highest percentage in Kerry of students progressing to 3rd level

A survey has found that of Kerry’s 26 secondary schools, Presentation Secondary School, Listowel had the highest percentage of students going on to study at third-level between 2009 and 2017.

Over that nine year period, 96% of students at the school progressed to third level, according to the Sunday Independent.

In second place in Kerry was Tralee Community College with 95%, followed by Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Tralee with 94% going on to third level.

St Michael’s College, Listowel was in fourth place with 92% while Coláiste Íde, Dingle was fifth with 91%.

The Sunday Independent survey found that nationally, five schools maintained a 100 percent record of sending students onto third level over the past nine years.

Of them only one is non-fee paying.

The top five are Presentation College, Cork; Cistercian College, Roscrea, Tipperary and three Dublin schools – Mount Anville, Colaiste Íosagáin and St Mary’s in Rathmines.

Coláiste Íosagáin was the only non-fee paying school in the top five.