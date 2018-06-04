Listowel Races Day Two Preview

Big fields are the order of the day on the second day of the Listowel Bank Holiday fixture this afternoon where the first of eight races is due off at the earlier time of 1.30pm.

Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead has won three of the last four runnings of the John J Galvin Handicap Chase (4.00) and has four of the 16 runners declared – Attribution, A Rated, Surf Instructor, Tisamystery – for this renewal. The 16-runner field is headed by the Willie Mullins-trained top-weight Montalbano who also is joined by stable companion Townshend while Gordon Elliott is represented with Cocktails At Dawn under Jack Kennedy with Moone trainer Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power teaming up with five-time winner Mr Fiftyone.

The Mick Lawlee Memorial Handicap Hurdle has been divided with a maximum field of 18 going to post for each leg. I’m Serious has been placed in three of his last four outings for the in-form trainer Denis Hogan and the 5yo heads the weights for the first division at 2.30pm. The Cloughjordan-based trainer/rider also has a runner in the second division at 3.00pm where he teams up aboard Shephards Cave returning from a 208-day break.





Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien has four runners on the card including a brace in the Harvest Festival 9th-15th Sept Handicap Hurdle (3.30). Both runners carry the colours of JP McManus with Mark Walsh partnering Monarch, returning from a 305-day absence, and JJ Slevin on board Bhutan, sure to strip fitter following his return to action after a seven month break when fourth at Killarney last month.

The going at Listowel is good.