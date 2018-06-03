Listowel Races Day One Preview

Listowel’s 2 day June meeting begins this afternoon.

There’s a seven-race Flat card and €103,000 in total prizemoney.

The €20,000 Follow Listowel Races On Facebook Handicap (2.40) has attracted 13 runners headed by top-weight Not A Bad Oul Day trained by Johnny Feane on the Curragh and partnered by promising 7lb claimer Dylan Hogan, who enjoyed an Irish Guineas weekend winner last Sunday for Kevin Prendergast aboard Aared.





Former Kildare footballer Willie McCreery has his string in sparkling form these days and his Patuano, also victorious at the Curragh recently, will have her supporters under Oisin Orr who claims a valuable 5lb off her back.

Later on the card Liex Excelsa, subsequently disqualified after winning a maiden in Cork last March due to a prohibitive substance having been found in her system, looks the pick of the 16 declared for the Croom House Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (3.15). Trained in Golden by Fozzy Stack, she has competed in Group 3 company twice since and should appreciated this drop in class with Chris Hayes booked to ride.

The going is good.