Listowel Races Day 7 Preview

The curtain comes down on the 2017 Listowel Harvest Festival today with another eight-race card beginning at 1.40pm. With €162,500 in total prize money available throughout the NH card, it’s a fitting end to what has been a superb week at the Kerry venue despite the atrocious underfoot conditions. The M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle (3.25) is worth €30,000 and has a field of ten facing the starter headed by top-weight Camlann, the mount of Noel Fehily. Shark Hanlon’s runner has coped with testing ground before when winning at Down Royal last January but won’t have things easy conceding weight to his nine rivals.

The Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Chase (4.35) has a prize fund of €26,000 and includes two JP McManus-owned runners – Marchese Marconi and Aspen Colorado – both trained by Joseph O’Brien. Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead is also double-handed in the same race with Andrew Lynch teaming up with Killiney Court and Philip Enright on board Show And Go in what promises to be a real competitive 2m1f handicap.

The traditional Listowel Slan Abhaile Bumper (5.40) is always a lively betting heat and with three previous winners among the five runners declared this renewal should be no different. The going at Listowel is heavy, soft in places.

First race is at 1.40.