Listowel Races Day 6 Preview

It’s the penultimate day of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

Ten runners have been declared for the feature 55-thousand Euro Guinness Handicap at ten-to-four.

Ted Veale will carry top-weight and the going is heavy.

Aido McGuinness will run All’s Quiet in the race and the Dublin handler is expecting him to race well off a light weight with Chris Hayes on board http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/aido.mp3

The Southampton Goodwill Chase (4.20) is the smallest field of the afternoon with just five runners going to post but it promises to be a real tactical affair with several front runners among the quintet. Andrew McNamara’s Val De Ferbet likes to race prominently while the veteran Hidden Cyclone from the Shark Hanson yard is another who has won from the front before. John Ryan has declared both Draycott Place and Kylecrue, who also like the make the running, so a frantic pace is on the cards.

The Paud, Sarah & Mary Fitzmaurice Handicap Hurdle (4.50) has attracted a field of 16 runners including Silver Planeur, a winner here on the opening day last Sunday under Chris Meehan. Meehan, who is attached to the Gordon Elliott yard and claims a valuable 7lb, is on board again for Rathkeale trainer Eric McNamara.

The going at Listowel is currently heavy.