Listowel Races Day 4 Preview

A full field of 18 runners are due to go to post in the bid for Guinness Kerry National glory at Listowel today, as the feature of the harvest festival takes place at 4.05.

Joseph O’Brien’s Slowmotion is towards the head of the market having run an excellent race to finish third in TheTote.com Galway Plate on her last start.

She is one of three runners for the Owning Hill team while Gordon Elliott also saddles a trio of representatives, including Ballybrit feature fourth A Toi Phil and Potters Point for last year’s Kerry National-winning rider Lisa O’Neill.

Aside from the high quality jumping action, there’s also some competitive Flat racing at the Kerry venue on Wednesday, with the Listed Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes featuring the potentially Australia-bound Riven Light.

Willie Mullins’ flying five-year-old holds an entry in the prestigious Cox Plate down under and looks to notch another victory to his CV on the Flat, having already proven successful over hurdles.

The mount of Kevin Manning faces Dermot Weld’s smart Zawraq, who has had an interrupted career with injury and makes his first start for 325 days.

There could potentially be a Limerick vs. Waterford showdown in the M.S.D Animal Health Maiden Hurdle as Ballingarry trainer Charles Byrnes saddles Wonder Laish, who makes his first start over hurdles, while Knockeen-based trainer Henry de Bromhead is represented by GBP50,000 purchase Mount Hanover.

The first race is due off at 2.05 and the going at is very testing, described as heavy.

Today’s races are Live on Radio Kerry thanks to JPD Chainsaw & Lawnmower centres, Listowel and Tralee.