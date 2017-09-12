Listowel Races Day 3 Preview

Liam Healy will be remembered by the locals at Listowel on Tuesday as the feature Lartigue Hurdle (4.40) will be run in his memory.

Ellmarie Holden’s star juvenile from last season Ex Patriot makes his return in the four-year-old hurdle and the son of Elusive Pimpernel will be partnered by Rachael Blackmore.

Without a run since finishing third in a Grade two at Fairyhouse, last season’s Triumph Hurdle fourth will need to be classy to get the better of race fit rivals.

On The Go Again has won his last two Flat starts for Mick Mulvany and is returning to hurdling while Willie Mullins is represented by Law Girl, the mount of Ruby Walsh.

Mullins and Walsh have strong claims in the John F. McGuire Beginners Chase at 4.10 while the champion national hunt trainer also has a leading contender in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden (3.10) with Maze Runner.

With day three of the Listowel festival underway at 2.10, the ground at the County Kerry track is described as heavy.