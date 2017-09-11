Listowel Races Day 2 Preview

The second day of the Listowel Harvest Festival sees a seven-race mixed card starting at 2.30. The €50,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Premier Nursery is the richest race on the card headed by the Brendan Duke-trained dual winner Warm The Voice, the mount of Kevin Manning. Owned by Jim and Jackie Bolger, the Vocalised colt relished testing ground when winning at the Galway Festival before landing a Curragh nursery and with conditions to suit again he should have plenty of supporters. He faces five rivals including previous winners’ Quizical from the Sheila Lavery Summerhill yard and Spiorad Saoirse trained in Killinaule by Andy Slattery.

Racing opens with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (2.30) and a field of nine facing the starter. Eire Rock from the Fozzy Stack yard shaped with credit first time out on good ground at Gowran in July and if coping with these contrasting conditions is another with solid claims.

The Tattersalls Ireland EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle (5.30) is the concluding race of the day with seven runners including interesting jumping recruit Alletrix, the only filly in the race trained by Jessica Harrington and partnered by Gold Cup-winning rider Robbie Power.

The going at Listowel is heavy.