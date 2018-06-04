Listowel Races Best Dressed Lady winner announced

Mary Woulfe from Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, won the Best Dressed Lady on the opening day of the Listowel Races June Bank Holiday Meeting on yesterday.

The competition was judged by award winning soprano, model, and social media star, Sinead O’Brien, also known as “Sinead’s Curvy Style” and assisted by Eilish Stack.





The 1st runner up was Nadine Smith from Abbeyfeale and second runner up was Claire Hilliard from Listowel.

There was a total prize fund of €5,000, sponsored by the businesses and publicans of Listowel town and Listowel Race Company.