Listowel priest who was chaplain to Allied forces who liberated Nazi concentration camp commemorated

One of the key organisers behind today’s Holocaust Memorial in Dublin says young people are the hope of humanity.

600 people will take part in an event at the Mansion House this evening to mark National Holocaust Memorial Day as we’re reminded how important it is to remember where hate can take us.

Despite reports of racism and oppression around the world – and fears about the role of social media – Eibhlín Byrne, Chairperson of the Holocaust Education Trust Ireland, says she has huge faith in our young people.

The great-grand uncle of Donal Walsh has been commemorated at a ceremony during 11.30am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Listowel.

Listowel-born Fr Michael Morrison was the chaplain with the British and Canadian troops who liberated the Nazi Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

Fr Morrison was the great-grand uncle of Donal Walsh from Blennerville, who before his death at the age of 16 from cancer, had campaigned to help young people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Dónal’s father, Fionnbarr, has told the Sunday Independent that a wooden icon of the Virgin and Child, reputedly carved by a prisoner of war, is to be presented to the parish.