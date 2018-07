Childers Town Park and Woodlands in Listowel has been awarded a Green Flag for 2018/19. The award is the first of its kind to be awarded to the county.

Just 1,800 parks receive the accreditation worldwide, which recognises clean, safe and well-managed parks.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, Cllr. Aoife Thornton, says the award is recognition for the hard work of many people since the park’s opening in 1975.