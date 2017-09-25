Listowel named Kerry winner in this year’s Tidy Towns

Listowel has been named the winner in Kerry in this year’s Tidy Towns Competition.

38 towns and villages took part in the county this year.

Although no national titles are coming to Kerry this year, the county’s four gold medal winners all saw their points increase on 2016.

Listowel is the county winner on 329 points, up four from last year.

Killarney is highly commended at 328, increasing five points, and Kenmare was commended by judges with 327, jumping three points on 2016.

Tralee also retains its gold medal and increases by two points to 314.

Sneem won a silver medal with 325 points; an increase of three points.

Knightstown and Portmagee both gain five points each to claim bronze medals with 320 and 318 points respectively.

An endeavour award went to Finuge, and Castleisland Tidy Towns’ Water Explorers won a Super Valu Youth Award.

Full results of Tidy Towns Competition 2017 in Kerry, including points difference compared to 2016, where applicable:

CATEGORY A – Population under 200

Knightstown 320 (+5)

Portmagee 318 (+5)

Glenbeigh 300 (+8)

Currow 299 (+3)

Chapeltown 273 (+9)

Kilmoyley 273 (+10)

Knockanure 266 (+5)

Lauragh 266 (+7)

Farranfore 260 (+12)

Finuge 260 (+26)

Kilgarvan 256 (+16)

Ballinskelligs 254 (+16)

Caherdaniel 239 (+22)

Barraduff 235 (+15)

CATEGORY B – Population 201 -1,000

Sneem 325 (+3)

Tarbert 306 (+5)

Beaufort 300 (+3)

Waterville 295 (+7)

Moyvane 287 (+6)

Ballylongford 281 (+20)

Brosna 275 (+7)

Kilcummin 271 (+9)

Ardfert 270

Annascaul 257

Duagh 257 (+20)

Rathmore 235

Ballyduff 224

Cloghane Brandon 220

CATEGORY C – Population 2,501 to 5,000

Ballybunion 302 (+3)

Castleisland 298 (+10)

Dingle 290 (+5)

Cahersiveen 288 (+11)

Ballyheigue 242

CATEGORY D – Population 5,001 to 10,000

Listowel 329 (+4)

Kenmare 327 (+3)

Killorglin 302

CATEGORY F – Population 10,001 to 15,000

Killarney 328 (+5)

CATEGORY G – Population 15,001 to 25,000

Tralee 314 (+2)