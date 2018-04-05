Listowel MD councillors to complite list of roads to seek extra funding

Councillors are to compile a list of roads in bad repair in North Kerry in order to seek extra funding from central Government.

Cllr Aoife Thornton raised the issue at the recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District.

She called for the council to make a submission to the Department of Transport for extra funds for roads infrastructurally damaged in the development of wind turbines and the underground cabling by EirGrid.

Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council, Eamon Scanlan asked councillors to identify roads in a particularly bad state due to development works, and to bring it before council management.