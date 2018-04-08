Listowel MD councillors agreed Schedule of Works Plan

Councillors in the Listowel Municipal District have agreed the Schedule of Works Plan for the area.

It maps out maintenance and repair works and prioritises and apportions the use of funding provided in the 2018 Budget.

It covers housing, roads, amenities, street cleaning, drainage works, and burial ground maintenance.

€214,000 will be spend on the maintenance of council houses and demountable units in the Listowel Municipal District.

€947,199 will go on general maintenance of regional and local roads, while over €40,730 has been allocated for national secondary roads maintenance.

€148,070 is going to bridge rehabilitation works – €60,320 for the L1027 Clandouglas Bridge; €51,250 for the L1029 Lixnaw Bridge; and €36,500 for the R551 at Ahanagran Middle, Listowel.

€75,000 is being spent on road safety improvement works – €60,000 for the R557/R556/L2002 Abbeydorney Village cross, and €15,000 for the R555/L6005 Shanbally Cross.

€140,000 will be spend in the Listowel MD on footpath improvements, €190,564 on drainage works on roads, and €210,559 on street cleaning.

The council will also spend €155,000 on the maintenance of outdoor leisure areas including the Listowel Town Park, and the Cliff Walk in Ballybunion.

€100,000 will be spend maintaining the six beaches across the Listowel MD.