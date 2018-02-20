Listowel man who wrongfully claimed €35,000 in social welfare increases compensation

A Kerry man who wrongfully claimed over €35,000 in social welfare has doubled the compensation he is paying back each week.

The man appeared before Judge Tom O’Donnell at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

52-year-old Patrick Holly of 24 O’Connell Avenue, Listowel travelled from the UK to Kerry once or twice a month between 2011 and 2015 claiming a weekly disability allowance of €188.

Mr Holly was working as a steel-fixer in the UK during that time.

Tralee Circuit Court was told Mr Holly has increased his compensation payment of €50 to €100 per week.

Over €29,500 remains outstanding, the court heard at the current repayment rate the balance will be paid in August 2022.

Barrister Brian McInerney said his client, who has fallen from grace and is working in the UK, has been consistently making the effort to pay.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case for 12 months and said if he was satisfied with Mr Holly’s efforts he would consider making a final order in the case.