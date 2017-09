Listowel native and former Mayor of Listowel, Tom Barry has been selected to replace Sinn Féin Cllr Dianne Nolan at a convention of the Listowel Electoral Area, in the Listowel Arms Hotel last night.

His, was the only nomination received before the deadline closed on Friday.

Cllr Barry was selected to replace Cllr Nolan who stepped down as a result of gaining employment outside the county.

He previously served on Listowel Town Council from 2009 to 2014, during that time served as Mayor.