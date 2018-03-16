Listowel man charged with animal cruelty placed under care of probation service

A Listowel man charged with 88 counts of animal cruelty has been placed under the care of the probation service.

39-year-old Thomas Doyle of Fourhane, Listowel appeared before Tralee Circuit Court in relation to the incidents, which occurred between 23rd and 30th of December 2015.

Defence Barrister Katie O’Connell said Mr Doyle has no previous convictions, entered a guilty plea from the outset and has since educated himself on animal care.

She claimed Mr Doyle was receiving ‘end of life’ animals, and was spending the majority of his social welfare on them.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said Mr Doyle has taken enormous steps to remedy the situation, and subsequently placed him under the care of the probation service for a period of 18 months.