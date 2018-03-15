Listowel man who burned down a house receives jail sentence for arson and burglary

A Listowel man who burned down a house has received a jail sentence for arson and burglary.

James Joseph Hegarty of Tullamore, Listowel, received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, with the final two-and-a-half years suspended, for burning down a house in Clieveragh, Listowel, on the 11th November 2013.

Mr Hegarty had pleaded guilty to the charges.

In evidence, Tralee Circuit Court heard Mr Hegarty at been at a funeral on the date in question and had been drinking heavily.

He entered the unoccupied home in Clieveragh, Listowel, and accidentally set fire to the building.

When gardaí arrived, they found Mr Hegarty in an adjacent shed, without any shoes or socks.

60-year-old Mr Hegarty has 94 previous convictions, including public order and road traffic offences.

When passing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said there was a substantial financial loss to the owner, and the previous arson attack was of concern.

He subsequently handed down a three-and-a-half-year sentence, with the final two-and-a-half years suspended.