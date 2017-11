Listowel is to host the Final of North Kerry football’s Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship, for the Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup, sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion.

The decider will be played on Sunday December 10th @ 2.30 between Ballydonoghue or Brosna and Ballyduff.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Minor Championship Division 1 Final , sponsored by O’Connor’s Hardware Duagh is to take place at 12.30.

In opposition in Finuge will be St Senans and Listowel Emmets.