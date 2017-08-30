Listowel to host major National Tourism conference

Kerry County Council will host a major national tourism conference in Listowel next week with a focus on growing and enhancing the Wild Atlantic Way.

The event at the Listowel Arms Hotel next Tuesday and Wednesday will hear from a wide range of tourism experts and aims to strengthen the links and networks which have been created to maximise the benefits of the internationally-renowned tourism route.

The conference, with the theme of ‘Working as One on the Wild Atlantic Way – Building Sustainable Communities’, will be opened by the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

The keynote address on Tuesday evening will be delivered by musician and broadcaster, Philip King.

Contributors will include the Head of the Wild Atlantic Way with Fáilte Ireland, Fiona Monaghan, Professor Brian Epsey of Trinity College Dublin, the CEO of the Shannon Group, Matthew Thomas and several senior figures from local authorities around the country.

The conference will look at the role of local government in tourism and partnerships with other State agencies and local development companies.

A number of panel discussions will be held on the second day of the conference which will conclude with an address by the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell.