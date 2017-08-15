Listowel Harvest Festival Launched

The 2017 Listowel Harvest Festival has been launched.

Munster’s biggest festival runs from Sunday the 10th to Saturday the 16th of September.

Racing highlights include the €175,000 Guinness Kerry National Handicap Steeplechase Chase on Wednesday 13th; the €55,000 Guinness Handicap Hurdle on Thursday 14th and the Listowel Races

Supporters Club Sponsored Race ‘The Slán Abhaile” on Saturday 16th of September.

This year the total Prize Money over the 7-days is 1.2 million euro.



Fashionable racers of all ages can look forward to three days of Best Dressed competitions, including dedicated categories for gentlemen, ladies, younger racers, vintage lovers, couples and the most Stylish Selfie! The fashion highlight of the week is the McElligott’s Honda Ladies Day on Friday 15th of September judged by top TV Presenters Maura Derrane and Daithi O Se. The overall McElligotts Honda Best Dressed Lady will win a Honda Jazz for a year and €3,000 in cash, with further cash prizes of €3,000 to be won on the day.

The popular Best Dressed Man Competition, sponsored by Emerald Properties, Construction & Property Rentals, Listowel, is on Thursday 14th and will be judged by the Crimmin Triplets. The Listowel Tidy Town / An Taisce The Best Presentation of an Up cycled/Restyled or Authentic Vintage Outfit is on the closing date of the festival, Saturday 16th of September.

As always, in addition to top quality National Hunt and Flat racing, the Listowel Racing Committee have organised an extensive range of free entertainment, including the Kerry Group family Day; daily race card draws with cash prizes, promotions, music and more.