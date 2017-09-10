Listowel Harvest Festival Begins Today

The seven-day Listowel Harvest Festival kicks off on Sunday with a seven-race jumps card beginning at 2.10.

The feature of the day is the €40,000 Kerry Group Handicap Chase (5.00) where the Ellmarie Holden-trained Sir Jack Yeats bid to continue his hot streak in the hands of Paul Townend. He won by nine lengths at Tramore on his most recent start.

Ballycasey has a rare run over hurdles in the Kerrymaid Hurdle (2.25) and the gorgeous grey gelding is sure to start favourite for Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins.