Gardaí are investigating after an elderly man was struck by a car in Listowel.

The collision happened on Bridge Road last Saturday night at 7 o’clock. (November 18th)

The 78-year-old pedestrian received first aid at the scene before before being taken to University Hospital Kerry where he was receiving treatment for his injury.

Listowel gardaí say they are progressing with their inquries and are not seeking the public’s assistance.