Draycott Place has taken the honours in the main event today at Listowel, the John J Galvin Handicap Chase.

Here’s how this was achieved http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/4-oclock-race.mp3

Listowel winners today

1.30 Sapphire Lady 2/1 f

2.00 Black Key 11/8 f

2.30 Padraic O’Conaire 10/1

3.00 Trans Wood 7/1

3.30 Ancient Sands 33/1

4.00 Draycott Place 12/1

4.30 On The Fringe 4/1

5.00 The Red Menace 3/1