Listowel Family Fun Day takes place this Sunday August 13th

Listowel Family Fun Day takes place this Sunday August 13th in The Square, Listowel from 11 am to 5 pm.  Events include a Craft & Food Market, bouncy castle, face painting, magic show, Listowel Castle & Writers’ Museum tours and a dog show.  For full details visit www.listowel.ie.

