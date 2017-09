The €60,000 Ladbrokes Ireland Handicap Hurdle (5.20) is the feature contest on Day five of the Listowel Harvest Festival

A competitive field of 11 are set to face the starter and Galway Hurdle runner-up Swamp Fox tops the weights.

The likely favourite is the Willie Mullins-trained Lagostovegas who was a winner at Killarney on her most recent start.

She will be ridden by Ruby Walsh.

Mark Costello of The Irish Field is predicting a win for Mullins and Walsh……………