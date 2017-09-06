Listowel Bypass worth €7 million to economy and will create 135 jobs

The proposed Listowel Bypass project has the potential to create 135 jobs and be worth an additional €7.2 to the local economy annually.

This was heard at the oral hearing into the project, which is being held by An Bord Pleanala inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

Kerry County Council has applied for approval to compulsory purchase the land needed for the 5.95km western and northern bypass, to extinguish 12 rights-of-way, and for planning permission for the €40 million project.

Over 50 submissions were made on it, but 29 were withdrawn at the start of yesterday’s hearing.

Director of Economics with Jacobs Engineering, Stefanie O’Gorman told the hearing that while increased traffic related to construction may cause temporary inconvenience, the proposed bypass is expected to generate 135 construction jobs, and approximately €7.2 million a year to the local economy.

Chartered Environmentalist Aebhín Cawley said it was necessary to develop otter passages, and otter-resistant fencing is required to guide the mammal to the underpasses.

Mitigation measures have also been proposed to reduce barn owl deaths by deflecting their flight paths and stopping them hunting along the road verges.

She also recommended the treatment of Japanese Knotweed along the bank of the River Feale be by stem injection only to avoid impacts on salmon within the Lower River Shannon SAC.

Heritage consultant Byrn Coldrick said planting will shield a new roundabout from the famine graveyard, and access to it from An Bóthar Dubh will be altered with pedestrians crossing the Ballybunion Road via a splitter island.

The hearing heard from one objector – Michael McKenna – the proposed roundabout at the Ballybunion road will be in front of his house; he raised concerns about privacy and landscaping.

Other objectors will be making presentations to the oral hearing today.