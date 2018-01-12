Listowel-based councillor says south of county gets lion’s share of roads funding

A Listowel-based county councillor says the southern portion of Kerry is getting the lion’s share of roads funding.

Fianna Fail Cllr Jimmy Moloney says this is despite many roads in the Listowel Municipal District being in a dangerous and deplorable condition.

In some areas Cllr Moloney says motorists are crossing to the wrong side of the road in a bid to avoid potholes.

Cllr Moloney says out of 9.6 million euro in roads funding the Listowel Municipal District was allocated just €100,000 to advance the design the Listowel Bypass.

Cllr Moloney says this is frustrating: