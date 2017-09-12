Listowel Badminton Club Elects Officers At AGM

The Listowel club have elected the following officers at their AGM:
President and Hon Secretary Junior Griffin.
Vice President Mark Lounghane
Chairman James Sheehan.
Vice Chair Lorraine Hartnett.
Asst Sec Mgt Healy.
Treasurer Tom McEilligott.
Asst Treasurer Cindy Walsh
PRO Junior Griffin
