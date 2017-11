The Listowel Athea road has reopened following last evening’s fatal crash.

A man aged in his 50s died after his motorcycle and a car were in collision at 5 o’clock last evening at the R523 at Shanacool Cross.

The road was closed for a forensic examination, but is now open to traffic again.

Listowel gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were travelling along that stretch of road between 4.45 and 5.15 last evening to contact them.