Listowel Annual bazaar will take place @ Listowel boys national school hall this Friday and Saturday. Doors open @ 8pm sharp. Grand draw Saturday night €1000 .
Calls for the effects of Tralee Town Centre pedestrianisation to be closely monitored
The effects of pedestrianisation in Tralee Town Centre needs to be closely monitored. Peter Harty of CH the Mall says most people are positive about...
Kerry would be biggest winner if local link buses extended
Kerry would be the biggest winner under a Government proposal to extend local link bus services to run later in the evening. Chairman of the...
HSE working to reduce children being admitted to adult mental health units
The Minister with responsibility for Mental Health says his department and the HSE are reducing the number of underage people being treated in adult...
Saturday Supplement – December 2nd, 2017
Joe McGill visits the Killorglin Archives Society and a wonderful exhibition on the town of Caherciveen http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_12_02_ss.mp3
Late Night Buses: Will They Help Solve Rural Isolation? – December 4th, 2017
Fine Gael is proposing the year-long pilot scheme, which would see the addition of later departure times on 38 existing routes in 15 counties,...
Investigation into Alleged Bogus Driving Instructor – December 4th, 2017
Radio Kerry News has learnt that the gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are investigating the allegations that someone is purporting to be a...