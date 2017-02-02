Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased further according to the latest radio listenership figures published today.

The JNLR results show that Radio Kerry now has a market share of 53.8% in Kerry and remains the Kingdom’s most listened to radio station.

More people in Kerry listen to Radio Kerry than the numbers that listen to RTE Radio 1, 2FM, Today FM, Newstalk, Lyric and Spin SW combined.

71% of people in the county listen to the station on a weekly basis.

General Manager, Fiona Stack thanked listeners, contributors and advertisers for their continued support.

Radio Kerry was named Local Radio Station of the Year for the fifth time at the 2016 PPI Radio Awards.