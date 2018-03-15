Lisselton man who reached speeds of 200 KM/H during garda chase given nine-month sentence

A Lisselton man who reached speeds of 200 kilometres per hour during a garda chase has received a nine-month jail sentence.

Alan O’Flaherty of Moybella, Lisselton, had pleaded guilty to endangerment, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Abbeyfeale on the 10th October 2016.

In evidence, the court heard gardaí followed two cars, which appeared to be racing, on the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

As they followed a Honda Civic, which was being driving by Mr O’Flaherty, gardaí witnessed the car travelling at speeds of 200 kilometres per hour and crossing over into oncoming lanes.

The Honda then travelled down a minor road-which Judge Tom O’Donnell said was little more than a country lane-and continued to travel at high speeds.

Gardaí were forced to give up the chase, for reasons of public safety; however, they traced Mr O’Flaherty through the vehicle registration.

Defence Counsel Brian McInereny said Mr O’Flaherty has no previous convictions and was motivated by panic at the time.

Judge Tom O’Donnell labelled Mr O’Flaherty’s offence as outrageous, and subsequently