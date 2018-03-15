Lisselton man placed under care of the probation service for 18 months

A Lixnaw man has been placed under the care of the probation service for 18 months.

19-year-old Darragh McCarthy of Baile Na Garraí, Lixnaw, had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Beenmore, Ballyduff, on the 11th November 2015.

In evidence, the court heart Mr McCarthy was a front-seat passenger in his father’s car, when he became embroiled in a verbal altercation with two men who were walking on the adjacent footpath.

Mr McCarthy, who has a total of 18 previous convictions from his time as a minor, assaulted the two men, including biting the ear of one of the victims.

Judge Tom O’Donnell put Mr McCarthy under the care of the probation service for 18 months.