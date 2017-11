A liquidator has been appointed to Crean’s Brewery.

The Sunday Business Post reports KPMG has been apppointed as voluntary liquidator to the company which make’s the beer named after Annascaul Antarctic explorer Tom Crean.

The Dingle Brewing Company started production in 2011, expanding across Kerry and Ireland and even into the United States.

The beer was also sold at on Aer Lingus flights at one stage.