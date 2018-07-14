Line-up for Castleisland Economic Forum revealed

The line-up for the Castleisland Economic Forum has been unveiled.

The event being organised by Castleisland Chamber Alliance is encouraging members of the diaspora to come home and contribute to planning the future of the town.

Among those to address the event will be Member of the Global Irish Economic Forum and current London Kerry Person of the Year, Liz Shanahan, Netwatch CEO, David Walsh and CEO of Compound Feed Engineering, Con Lynch.





The forum, which will be hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan, will take place from September 23rd at the Riverisland Hotel; earlier in the day the town’s secondary school students will be addressed by three local entrepreneurs.