Linden House in Killarney to be used as accomodation centres for asylum seekers

The Department of Justice has confirmed that Linden House in Killarney is to be used as an accomodation centre for people currently in the asylum and refugee process.

The Department says that following a notable increase in applications for International Protection, it has concluded discussions with the owners of Linden House in Killarney to resume services as an accomodation centre for approximately 55 persons currently in the protection process.

The Department of Justice and Equality says it expects that the first of the 55 people to be accomodated in Killarney will arrive in the coming days.

It has declined to comment on the breakdown of age, gender or country of origin of those that will be accomodated in Killarney, other than to say that they are persons who are seeking international protection in Ireland.

It adds that those brought to Ireland under the EU re-location programme or as programme refugees will also continue to be accomodated in existing centres in Waterford, Roscommon, Kildare and Meath.

However Deputy Michael Healy Rae has said that he believes the local community and local authority should have been consulted more and that he has been approached by people with concerns as to who those involved are and what is the long term plan for their housing.

He said he understands the group of 55 are all males and of mixed nationality, and that they may in time seek social housing putting increased pressure on an already large housing waiting list.