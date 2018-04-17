Limerick student wins Kerry Agribusiness grazing competiton

A Limerick student has won an inaugural competition focusing on grass grazing management.

The competition, organised by Kerry Agribusiness, gave secondary schools an overview of grassland management techniques and grass measuring.

The students then had to manage or monitor a paddock over the winter period in preparation for spring grazing.

The competition concluded with a field trip to Moorepark and a visit to Kerry’s cheese factory in Newmarket.

The inaugural winner was James Crawford of Garryspillane Limerick.