Limerick student wins Kerry Agribusiness grazing competiton

By
radiokerrynews
-
Kerry Agribusiness recently engaged secondary school students from across the Kerry catchment area in a Grazing Management Competition. Kerry Agribusiness embraced the idea of promoting the adoption of best practice grass management techniques among the next generation of farmers through participation in a Grazing Management CompetitionThe competition included a field trip to Moorepark and a factory visit to Kerry’s Newmarket Cheese factory. Winning Students included, Michael Shanahan, Lixnaw, Clodagh Sheehy, Ballyduff, James Crawford Overall All Winner, Garryspillane, Brian Daly, Scartaglin. Sean McCarthy, Service Manager, back row left, Brendan O’Connor, Site Manager, Newmarket, and Colin Twomey, Operations Manager.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

A Limerick student has won an inaugural competition focusing on grass grazing management.

The competition, organised by Kerry Agribusiness, gave secondary schools an overview of grassland management techniques and grass measuring.

The students then had to manage or monitor a paddock over the winter period in preparation for spring grazing.

The competition concluded with a field trip to Moorepark and a visit to Kerry’s cheese factory in Newmarket.

The inaugural winner was James Crawford of Garryspillane Limerick.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR