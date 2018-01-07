Limerick For Kerry Today In Munster Senior Hurling League

Kerry go to Limerick today in the Co Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League.

There’s a 2 o’clock throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Also in the competition Cork take on Clare.

Meanwhile, Pat Gilroy continues his reign as Dublin manager with the visit of Antrim.

Among the pick of the football ties is the meeting of Monaghan and Tyrone in the Bank of Ireland Doctor McKenna Cup, while in the FBD Insurance League Mayo face rivals Galway.

Meanwhile in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup, All-Ireland champions Dublin take on Wexford.

The Munster Finals of Scor na nOg are on today, at 2 at the Community Centre, in Ovens, County Cork.

Kerry has 6 representatives;

Spa in Figure and Set Dancing

Na Gaeil in Leiriu and Recitation

Glenflesk in Ballad group

and Kilcummin in Instrumental Music