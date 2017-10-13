Vera O’Connor from Allman’s Terrace, Killarney wants to know why two lights in her estate have been out for five months and 18 months respectively.
Business leader says Macroom Bypass & M20 motorway will boost Kerry’s economy
The chief executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance predicts the plans for the M20 Cork/Limerick motorway and the N22 Macroom Bypass will help industrial growth...
40-foot sea swell expected along Kerry coast as Hurricane Ophelia approaches
Sea swells of up to 40-foot are expected off the Kerry coast this Monday as Met Éireann issue a yellow wind warning this weekend. Forecasters...
N22 Killarney Cork road reopen after roadworks completed on schedule
The N22 Killarney Cork road has reopened after roadworks were completed on schedule. Resurfacing works began Monday at the Minish railway crossing, Rusheen Beag, and...
Call from the Dáil – October 13th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, looks at the events of the week in Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_12_call.mp3
Why Were Our Lights Out? – October 13th, 2017
Excitement Builds Ahead of County Hurling Final Replay – October 13th, 2017
Where better to sample the excitement in Lixnaw and Ballyduff ahead of the Senior County Hurling Final than to get the atmosphere in local...