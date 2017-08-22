Light to be restored to North Kerry estates following ‘series of errors’

Light is to be restored to a Ballyheigue estate left languishing in darkness since June.

That’s according to North Kerry Fianna Fáil Cllr John Lucid who said it’s expected the lights will be turned back on either today or tomorrow in the Lady Well Estate.

It’s understood the street lights had been disconnected in the estate due to a ‘series of errors’ between Kerry County Council, the ESB and energy supplier Energia.

Residents had resorted to taking torches with them to get to their cars; up to 30 homes are believed to be affected.

Cllr Lucid was contacted by residents who sought clarification from the council; it was found the necessary paperwork had be resubmitted to Energia after the estate was taken in charge by the Council.

He said however the lights are set to be turned back on very soon:

Cllr Lucid said there is further good news on the horizon for the residents of the nearby Barr na Sráide: