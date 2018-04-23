Lifejacket plea from Fenit RNLI following rescue

The RNLI is advising water users to always wear a lifejacket.

On Saturday afternoon, the volunteer crew of Fenit RNLI responded to a Coast Guard request for help after receiving reports of a person in the sea near Derrymore Island.

RNLI Lifeboat Crew arrived at the scene near Derrymore Island 10 minutes after leaving Fenit.

They’d received a call looking for assistance from Valentia Coast Guard just after quarter to five on Saturday evening.

The man who fell into the water managed to swim ashore after his boat overturned.

However, he’d been in the sea for around half an hour and didn’t have a lifejacket.

Weather conditions had been calm when he set out but force 4 or 5 winds had developed by the time his vessel capsized.

A medical check revealed he was fine and his boat was towed to Fenit Pier.

RNLI Volunteer Lee Sugrue, who led the rescue, said all seafarers should always wear a lifejacket.